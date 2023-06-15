Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Wednesday that Gray (blister) will start within the next four or five days, Peter Rauterkus of the Dallas Morning News reports. "We haven't penciled in what day he's gonna pitch yet, but it's gonna be within four or five days," Bochy said during his pregame Wednesday news conference.

Gray was scratched from a start Tuesday in a move designed to prevent the right-hander from missing extended time. The Rangers don't have a day off until next Thursday, so if Gray needs more time, Bochy will have to add another starter or go with a bullpen day.