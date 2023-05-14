Gray said a mechanical tweak to his slider, designed to give the pitch a "sharper break," is the main reason for a scoreless streak that reached 14.2 innings Saturday, Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Gray tinkered with the new slider mechanics in spring training but ditched it for the sweeper version of the pitch that acted more like a curveball. The right-hander brought back the "sharper" slider against the Mariners his last time out, and the velocity numbers reflect the change. The pitch averaged 87 mph Saturday, nearly three mph faster than its season average.