Gray (4-3) gave up one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven innings to pick up his fourth win of the year in an 8-3 victory over the Royals on Tuesday.

Gray was very sharp in this outing, only giving up one earned run on a single off the bat of Bobby Witt Jr. The 30-year-old veteran now has an ERA of 2.64 in June and lowered his season-long number to 3.89 with the performance. Gray took advantage of the struggling Royals lineup that is depleted from the loss of Salvador Perez (thumb) to move to 4-3 on the season. His next start is expected to be Sunday against the Mets, where he will be defending his newly-achieved winning record.