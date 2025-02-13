Gray (foot) completed his first bullpen session of spring training Thursday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Gray finished the past season on the injured list while dealing with a neuroma in his foot, but he seemingly had a normal offseason and doesn't appear to be facing any restrictions during the spring. Rather than his health, Gray's role heading into 2025 is the bigger question mark during camp. Neither manager Bruce Bochy nor general manager Chris Young have confirmed that Gray will be locked into an Opening Day rotation spot, and Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reported earlier this week that the organization has had internal discussions about using the hard-throwing right-hander as a closer. The back end of the Texas bullpen is currently unsettled, as the Rangers let three key late-inning relievers (Kirby Yates, David Robertson and Jose Leclerc) walk in free agency this winter and lack an obvious ninth-inning solution on the roster.