Gray (wrist) could be ready to make his season debut by late July, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gray resumed throwing off a mound last week as he works his way back from a fractured right wrist which he suffered in mid-March. Presumably, the right-hander will come back as a starter for the Rangers, but there was some talk during spring training about moving him to the bullpen, so his role could be dependent on the team's needs at that time.