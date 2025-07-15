Gray (forearm) struck out two and allowed one earned run on six hits and no walks over three innings Monday in a rehab start in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

Gray had been scheduled to make his second rehab appearance with Triple-A Round Rock this past weekend, but a rainout nixed those plans. The Rangers instead had him head to the ACL, where he was able to tack an extra inning on to his workload after covering two frames for Round Rock in his first rehab start last Wednesday. Gray is expected move back to the Triple-A club for his next outing this weekend, and he'll likely need to make at least one more start in the minors after that before he garners consideration for a return from the 60-day injured list. The right-hander has been on the shelf all season after fracturing his forearm March 14, when he was struck by a comebacker in a Cactus League outing.