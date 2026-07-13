Rangers' Jordan Montgomery: Looking sharp on rehab assignment

Montgomery (elbow) struck out a batter and allowed one earned run on four hits and no walks across four innings Sunday in a rehab start with Triple-A Round Rock.

Montgomery spotted 35 of his 52 pitches for strikes and averaged 90.1 mph with his sinker, which was down 1.7 ticks from his average through his first five rehab outings. The velocity downturn isn't fully unexpected as Montgomery works deeper into his rehab starts, and his results through three outings with Round Rock and two with Double-A Frisco have been impressive overall (2.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 11:0 K:BB in 12 innings). The veteran southpaw -- who is working his way back from the hybrid UCL reconstruction surgery he underwent in March 2025 -- will likely make one final rehab start next weekend before the Rangers bring him back from the 60-day injured list.