Leclerc struck out one over a scoreless eighth inning in Monday's 3-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Leclerc and Aroldis Chapman teamed up for two perfect innings of relief while the Rangers plated a run in the bottom of the ninth for the win. Leclerc, who was removed from the closer's role earlier this season, has quietly put together a stretch of strong work out of the bullpen. The right-hander has a 1.88 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with 15 strikeouts and five walks over the last 14.1 innings. Control has always been the issue for Leclerc, but he hasn't walked a batter in his last five appearances.