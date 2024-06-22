Jung (wrist) told reporters Saturday that he believes he could return to the Rangers on Monday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Jung noted that his wrist still feels stiff when swinging the bat, and that his return is still under discussion. His right wrist was fractured after being hit by a pitch April 1, and he underwent surgery one day later. He began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 16 and went 4-for-17 with one RBI over four outings. If Jung returns Monday, he would be available for the Rangers' series opener against the Brewers.