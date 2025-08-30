Jung went 3-for-4 with one run scored in Friday's 5-2 win over the Athletics.

Jung has hit safely in six straight games, and four of those have been multi-hit efforts. He's starting to turn things around after struggling for most of August -- even with the recent surge, he's batting a modest .268 (19-for-71) over 22 contests this month. On the season, he's at a .253/.299/.387 slash line with 12 home runs, 49 RBI, 40 runs scored and four stolen bases through 105 games.