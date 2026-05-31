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Rangers' Josh Jung: Continues mashing

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Jung went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 6-3 win over Kansas City.

Jung doubled and scored in the first inning and then plated two runners with a bases-loaded single in the fourth. He's had an impressive homestand, hitting safely in all six games, while going 10-for-24 with four extra-base hits (two HRs), four RBI and six runs scored. Jung was moved to second in the batting order for the three-game set against the Royals and got five plate appearances in each contest.

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