Jung is out of Thursday's lineup against the Mariners due to calf soreness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

It sounds as if the Rangers are taking a cautious approach with Jung, and he may be out for a longer portion of the team's weekend series against the Mariners. He is not expected to require a stint on the injured list for the time being, however. Rowdy Tellez entered the lineup at first base in Jung's absence, while Josh Smith shifted to third base.

