Jung batted third and went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Boston.

Jung and Nathaniel Lowe were switched in the batting order, and the rookie third baseman produced a second straight multi-hit game. He has hits in seven of the last eight games, going 10-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI during that stretch. Manager Bruce Bochy has toyed around with Jung hitting third -- Tuesday was the fourth time in the last 15 games -- but the manager hasn't made it a permanent fixture.