Jung (calf) went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI for Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.

Jung opened a rehab assignment with the Express and played all nine innings as the designated hitter. Rangers manager Skip Schumaker told Kennedi Landry of MLB.com that there's a plan for Jung's rehab but that could change depending on how quickly he responds to activity. With 17 games left in the regular season and Texas 1.5 games back of a wild-card spot, the Rangers might be better served to activate Jung sooner rather than later.