Allard struck out one over a scoreless inning to pick up his first save in an 8-6 extra-innings win over the White Sox on Sunday.

Closer Joe Barlow had blown a save chance in the bottom of the 11th, which opened an opportunity for Allard, who had not pitched since being called up nine days ago. The left-hander opened the season in Texas, working as a stretched out, multi-inning reliever before being sent down to Triple-A Round Rock. Allard made a few starts for the Express, but is expected to return to a bullpen role in the majors.