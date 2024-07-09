Taveras went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 9-4 win over the Angels.

Taveras was in the middle of the Rangers' five-run fourth inning. He delivered a run on a single then scored after putting himself in scoring position following a successful steal. There aren't many currently hitting better than Taveras, who has a seven-game hit streak and ranks ninth in MLB with a .458 average (11-for-24) over the last week.