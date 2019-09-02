The Rangers announced Sunday that they have designated St. John for assignment.

St. John was a serviceable arm out of the Rangers' bullpen. Although his 5.40 ERA says otherwise, he only let up runs in two out of his seven appearances for the big-league club. He was much worse for Triple-A Nashville, compiling an 8.69 ERA while allowing 19 earned runs and posting a 23:11 K:BB ratio over 19.2 innings pitched.

More News
Our Latest Stories