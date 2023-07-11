Acuna has a 13-game hitting streak going at Double-A Frisco and is hitting .411 with one home run, four steals and seven strikeouts over that stretch.

An undersized yet dynamic athlete, Acuna has seen most of his time at shortstop this season while also getting starts at second base and center field. He is slashing .315/.371/.447 with six home runs, 34 steals (on 37 attempts) and a 19.2 percent strikeout rate for the RoughRiders. Given how set the Rangers seem up the middle, Acuna could be trade bait at the deadline, which might be why he hasn't been promoted to Triple-A yet.