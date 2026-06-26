Rangers' MacKenzie Gore: Settles down for quality start

Gore (5-6) earned the win Thursday against the Blue Jays, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out five.

Toronto did all of its of damage during a three-run fifth frame, but Gore kept the Blue Jays off balance otherwise. The 27-year-old southpaw induced a whopping 10 groundouts on the evening, and he's now logged four quality starts in his past seven outings after recording just one such effort in his first 10 appearances of 2026. Gore, who has a 4.05 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 97:38 K:BB over 91 innings, is next set to face a Guardians lineup that has an atrocious .453 OPS versus left-handed pitching since the beginning of June.