Rangers' MacKenzie Gore: Tosses six scoreless frames

Gore didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Giants. He tossed six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out four.

Gore was going through a rough patch before this outing, allowing at least three earned runs in three consecutive starts and in six of his last seven, but he bounced back admirably in this one, at least in terms of run prevention. Gore owns a 4.18 ERA in four starts since the All-Star break, but that figure is lower than his season-long 4.55 ERA, which is also a career-worst mark for the five-year veteran. Gore will look to build off this start when he takes the mound next week on the road against the Angels, one of the weakest lineups in the American League.