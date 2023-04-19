Perez (3-1) earned the win Wednesday, allowing three runs on eight hits and zero walks over 5.2 innings during a 12-3 victory over the Royals. He struck out three.

Perez got early run support and limited damage en route to his third win of the season. He was pulled in the sixth after allowing a two-out, RBI knock to Matt Duffy that cut Texas' lead to 5-3, but Jonathan Hernandez was able to retire the next batter. Perez has finished at least five innings in each of his first four starts this season and has given up just eight runs over 21.1 innings with a 19:7 K:BB.