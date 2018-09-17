Rangers' Mike Minor: Solid in no-decision
Minor didn't factor into the decision against the Padres on Sunday, giving up two earned runs on four hits over 6.1 innings, striking out seven and walking one in the Rangers' 7-3 defeat.
Minor had a solid start but he was denied the win as Jeffrey Springs gave up five earned runs in the ninth inning to force him to settle for the no-decision. The left-hander's 4.14 ERA isn't spectacular but he's managed to contribute in other categories, as he's sporting a solid 1.10 WHIP and a respectable 128:35 K:BB through 152.1 innings this season.
