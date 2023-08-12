Garver went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 win over the Giants.

Garver homered just one pitch after Nathaniel Lowe opened the scoring in the sixth inning. After a stretch where he hit safely in 12 of 13 games, Garver had gone 0-for-6 across his last two contests before snapping the mini-skid. The catcher is up to eight homers, 27 RBI, 20 runs scored, eight doubles and a .272/.349/.483 slash lie over 169 plate appearances this season. He continues to see a starting role while Jonah Heim (wrist) is out, though Garver could see more time at designated hitter once the Rangers' top backstop is back.