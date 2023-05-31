Garver (knee) served as the designated hitter and went 0-for-4 with a walk for Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.

This was the first time Garver played a full game, albeit as a DH. Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Garver would play another two or three games while on rehab this week, per Matthew Postins of SI.com, citing a report in the Dallas Morning News. The club would like to see him play a nine-inning game, presumably in the field, before activating him. Garver's activation is lining up for when the Rangers return from a road trip to open a weekend series against Seattle on Friday.