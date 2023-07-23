The Rangers recalled White from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

Texas optioned right-hander Glenn Otto to Triple-A to clear room on the 26-man active roster for White, who is up with the Rangers for the second time this season. With the Rangers opting to skip Nathan Eovaldi's turn through the rotation Tuesday against the Astros, White or Cody Bradford could be candidates to serve as a spot starter or multi-inning option out of the bullpen that day. White's potential role for Tuesday should be sussed out based on his usage (or lack thereof) in Sunday's series finale with the Dodgers and Monday's series opener in Houston.