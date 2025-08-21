Corbin did not factor into the decision in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Royals, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out two.

Corbin's struggles continued Thursday -- the left-hander has failed to make it through five innings in any of his last four starts, posting an 11.48 ERA in that span (13.1 innings). Overall, the 36-year-old Corbin sports a 4.61 ERA with a 1.41 WHIP and 101:42 K:BB across 24 starts (123 innings) this season. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, currently slated for next week at home against the Angels.