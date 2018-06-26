Guzman will enter the concussion protocol after taking a knee to the head in Monday's game against the Padres, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Guzman suffered the concussion when Christian Villanueva accidentally kneed him the head during a pickoff attempt at third base in the sixth inning. He will likely be placed on the 7-day disabled list Tuesday, and Joey Gallo, who replaced Guzman on the bases, figures to start at first base in the short term.