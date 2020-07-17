Loup was added to the Tampa Bay 40-man roster Thursday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Networkreports.
Austin Meadows was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move after testing positive for COVID-19. Loup has been trending towards earning an Opening Day roster spot ever since posting a 1.93 ERA and 0.43 WHIP over four Grapefruit League appearances earlier this Spring. The veteran southpaw missed almost the entire 2019 season due to a left elbow strain. He currently supports a solid career 3.57 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across eight major-league seasons.