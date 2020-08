Banda was designated for assignment by the Rays on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Banda imploded in his relief appearance Sunday as he allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out one over one inning. The Rays were still able to pick up the win behind a strong offensive showing, but Banda will lose his spot on the 40-man roster. The southpaw recorded a 10.29 ERA and 4:5 K:BB over seven innings this season.