Rays' Blake Snell: Won't return before mid-September

Manager Kevin Cash reiterated Sunday that Snell (elbow) remains without a clear timeline to return from the 10-day injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Snell hasn't hit a setback in his recovery from left elbow surgery since beginning a throwing program Aug. 12, but he's still not far enough along in his rehab process for the Rays to identify a target date for his return. Since Snell remains limited to playing catch off flat ground at this stage, Topkin posits that the southpaw is likely at least 10 days behind rehabbing pitcher Tyler Glasnow (elbow), who is slated to throw live batting practice Tuesday. With Glasnow realistically trending toward a return in the second week of September, it thus appears safe to rule out Snell for at least the first half of the season's final month. A clearer timeline for Snell's return should emerge once he advances to mound work.