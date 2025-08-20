Seymour will start at first base and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

He was on the bench for Tuesday's 13-3 loss while lefty Carlos Rodon took the hill for the Yankees, but the left-handed-hitting Seymour has otherwise started in all four of the Rays' matchups with right-handed pitchers since getting called up from Triple-A Durham on Friday. After slugging 30 home runs in 105 games for Durham this season, the 26-year-old has thus far looked overmatched against big-league pitching. He enters Wednesday's contest having gone 1-for-12 with a 1:6 BB:K through his first four MLB games.