McKay was promoted from Triple-A Durham in advance of his start in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

McKay was sent down to Triple-A over the All-Star break because the Rays were able to summon him as the 26th man for this doubleheader, meaning he didn't need to spend the full 10 days in the minors before being called back up. McKay has impressed all year and looks like he belongs in the majors, so it would not be surprising to see him stay up for the rest of the season.