Philips went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored Wednesday against the Tigers.
Phillips earned his fifth straight start Wednesday thanks to the ongoing absence of Manuel Margot (hamstring). He's been productive of late, slugging two home runs and chipping in a stolen base across his last three games. Phillips is still hitting just .197/.256/.380 while striking out at a 39.2 percent clip across 79 plate appearances on the season, though he could provide stolen base production in the short term.