Raley will be placed on the restricted list and won't travel with the Rays for the upcoming five-game series against the Blue Jays, which begins Thursday, due to Canada's vaccination requirement, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Raley didn't allow a hit over two scoreless innings during Tuesday's loss to Milwaukee, and he won't be able to travel with the team to Toronto since he's apparently unvaccinated. The 34-year-old has four saves and seven holds with a 2.42 ERA this season, so his absence will be significant for the Tampa Bay bullpen. The Rays have five relievers with at least two saves this season, with Colin Poche and Jason Adam set to be the top options for the five-game set versus the Blue Jays.