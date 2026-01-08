Baker agreed to a one-year, $1.275 million contract with the Rays on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Baker likely didn't live up to the expectations the Rays had for him when they traded for him in July, as he put up a 4.75 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over 30.1 innings while working as a setup man. He'll get another chance to redeem himself in 2026, but competition will be fierce with Griffin Jax, Garrett Cleavinger and Edwin Uceta also vying for high-leverage opportunities.