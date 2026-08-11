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Rays' Chandler Simpson: Notches two steals

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Simpson went 2-for-5 with one RBI, one run scored and two stolen bases in Monday's 10-6 win over the Athletics.

Simpson has been performing at a high level in August, going 17-for-37 (.459) at the plate and 6-for-6 on the basepaths. The outfielder is now hitting .305 with a .696 OPS, 33 steals, 24 RBI, 49 runs scored, 12 doubles, six triples and no home runs over 111 contests. Simpson is unlikely to ever generate much power, but his speed has value when he's getting on base as much as he has lately.

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