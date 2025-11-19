The Rays designated Morel for assignment Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Morel played in 105 games for the Rays last season but was inconsistent at the plate with a .219/.289/.396 slash line and 35.7 percent strikeout rate in 105 plate appearances. The 26-year-old clubbed 26 homers with an .821 OPS for the Cubs in 2023 but posted a .651 OPS over the past two seasons.