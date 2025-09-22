Morel went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Red Sox.

Morel had gone 0-for-9 with five strikeouts over three games since missing a couple of games due to an abdominal bruise. The utility man broke out of the slump by accounting for more than half of the Rays' run production. He opened the scoring with a two-run double in the first inning and added a two-run single in the eighth for insurance. This was just his fifth multi-RBI game of the year. Morel has a .223/.292/.401 slash line with 11 home runs, 31 RBI, 37 runs scored, seven stolen bases and 15 doubles across 102 games this season.