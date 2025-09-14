Morel was removed from Sunday's loss to the Cubs due to an abdominal contusion, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Morel went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts prior to exiting the game halfway through the sixth inning. Righty Trey Yesavage will make his MLB debut for the Blue Jays on Monday, so Morel likely won't be in the starting nine regardless of the injury.