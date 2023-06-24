White (elbow) has returned to the mound and is making appearances in the Florida Complex League.

White is working his way back from Tommy John surgery and has been sidelined since the beginning of the 2022 campaign. He's predictably struggled with his command, walking four across three innings in his first three appearances. White will likely take a significant amount of time to ramp up on his rehab assignment, but he reached Triple-A Durham in 2021 and could be a candidate to contribute out of the big-league bullpen by the season's end.