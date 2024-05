The Yankees claimed White off waivers from the Rays on Thursday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

White has had a rough 2024, posting a 17.61 ERA and 10:10 K:BB over 7.2 innings at Triple-A Durham. However, he's shown high-end relief potential before, particularly in 2021 before Tommy John surgery when he had a 104:15 K:BB in 62.1 innings. White will be assigned to Double-A Somerset.