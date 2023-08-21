White (elbow) was reinstated from Triple-A Durham's 7-day injured list Aug. 6 and assigned to High-A Bowling Green, with whom he's produced a 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 4:2 K:BB across five innings over five appearances.

White, who opened the season on the shelf while recovering from April 2022 Tommy John surgery, was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on June 6. He was pulled off the assignment less than a week later before returning to FCL action in early July and remaining with the rookie-level affiliate for the month prior to his activation. The right-handed reliever had advanced to Triple-A late in the 2021 season before undergoing elbow surgery, but he looks like he'll need to prove he's regained his command and velocity at High-A before he gets another shot with Durham.