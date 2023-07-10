White (elbow) resumed his rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Friday and recorded two outs via strikeout while allowing no runs on one hit and one walk.

White, who is working his way back from April 2022 Tommy John surgery, was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the FCL in early June. However, he made just three appearances before the Rays opted to shut him down for approximately three weeks. After the brief reset, the 24-year-old right-hander looks poised to begin building back up again, and once he gets a few appearances under his belt in the lower levels of the minors, he could be reinstated from Triple-A Durham's 7-day injured list. White occupies a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster and could be a contributor in the big-league bullpen in August or September if he excels once he's back with Durham.