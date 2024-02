White threw his first bullpen session of the spring Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

White missed all of the 2022 season and much of 2023 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He was able to return late last season but struggled with command by compiling just a 36:28 K:BB across 33.1 minor-league innings. White relayed having more confidence in the health of his arm this spring, and he could have the opportunity to reach the majors in a relief role at some point in 2024.