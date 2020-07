The Rays announced that Poche (elbow) underwent successful Tommy John surgery in Texas on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Poche will remain in Texas for the initial phases of his rehab before returning to Florida once he advances further in the recovery process. The southpaw reliever has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2020 season, and he's unlikely to resurface in the Tampa Bay bullpen until late in the second half of the 2021 campaign at the earliest.