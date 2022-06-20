Kluber (3-4) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six in six innings to take the loss during Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Kluber posted a second consecutive quality start Sunday, but he's been forced to settle for losses in his last two outings. The 36-year-old gave up eight runs during the Rays' loss to the Angels on May 10 but has settled down since then and hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his last seven outings. Across those seven starts, he's posted a 2.61 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 38 innings. Kluber tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Pirates on Saturday.