Mead went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

The two homers accounted for Mead's first hits of spring training through 10 at-bats. He's also struck out four times in that span, as he looks to impress the Rays enough to earn a chance to make his big-league debut at some point in 2023. Despite the slow start to the exhibition season, Mead had an impressive 2022 campaign by posting a 146 wRC+ across 246 plate appearances with Double-A Montgomery before being promoted to Triple-A Durham to close the campaign.