Mead is hitting .333/.410/.639 with six home runs, four steals and an 8:18 BB:K through 19 games in June for Double-A Montgomery.

The 21-year-old Australian has hit for average all year long, but he's turned on the power this month as well. One of the better pure hitters in the minors, Mead is due -- perhaps overdue -- for a promotion to Triple-A Durham, where he actually played four games (going 6-for-14 with a homer and two doubles) last season.