Rays' D.J. Snelten: Bound for minors camp
The Rays reassigned Snelten to their minor-league camp Thursday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Snelten joined the Rays as a non-roster invitee at spring training after spending the previous season in the independent ranks. Though he did make four appearances at the big-league level with the Giants in 2018, Snelten's prior experience won't be enough for him to break camp with the big club. He'll likely need to prove his worth at Triple-A Durham before the Rays weigh whether to add him to the 40-man roster and call him up to the majors at some point down the road.
