Snelton signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old spent spring training with he Rays last year and ended up at the alternate training site all season. Snelton hasn'ty seen game action since 2018 when he made his big-league debut with the Giants and surrendered five earned runs over 4.1 frames in four appearances.